Rumours of Urvashi Rautela joining ‘Kantara 2’ cast are ‘baseless, untrue’

The news about actress Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara 2’ are reportedly “baseless and untrue.”

Urvashi on Saturday had announced on social media with a picture with Rishab stating that she will be seen in the second installment of the film.

A source close to production has come up with the clarification stating that all these rumours are baseless.

A source close to the production house has revealed: “All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela cast in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue.”

“Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours.”

‘Kantara’ stars Rishab as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka.

