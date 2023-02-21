Three bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from a well in the Barkhan district area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the media reported.

The inspector general of Balochistan on Tuesday took note of the grisly discovery of the bodies.

The victims, a woman and two men, were identified by the police as Giran Naz, age 40-45, wife of Khan Mohammad Marri and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, aged 20-25, and Abdul Qadir, aged 15-20, Dawn reported.

According to a police statement, the bodies, which were in sacks, were found yesterday (February 20) at around 8 p.m. The SHO of Barkhan Police Station was informed about the corpses in the well, Dawn reported.

“As soon as the SHO was informed about the incident, he immediately reached the site with his police party,” the statement said.

In a separate statement issued earlier today, provincial police spokesperson Muhammad Aslam said the bodies had been retrieved from the well and taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He urged people to not pay heed to any rumours regarding the incident and wait for the police findings, Dawn reported.

“A high-level impartial investigation committee will be conducted in consultation with the families of victims whose bodies have been recovered from (the well) in Barkhan,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said the slain persons were apparently sprayed with bullets. It is not clear if a case has been filed at this point, Dawn reported.

According to a report, January was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives – a 139 per cent spike – and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

