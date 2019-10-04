Rumours trigger violence during idol immersion in UP

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 9 (IANS) Violence erupted during Durga idol immersion in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh following rumours that a piece of meat had been thrown at the idol in the procession.

Enraged devotees, set several shops on fire and vandalized vehicles on Ram Janki road area late on Tuesday in Amodha.

DIG Ashutosh Kumar said that there was no truth in the rumours but anti-social elements took advantage of the situation and indulged in violence. Efforts were on to identify the culprits at the earliest.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area.

–IANS

amita/in