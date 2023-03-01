INDIASPORTS

‘Run For Good’ to be staged on March 19 in Delhi

The first edition of the ‘Run For Good’ slated to take place on March 19 in New Delhi, will feature a 3K Savera Run, a 5K Family run, and a 10K timed run.

The 10K timed run adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge for the participants to push their limits and achieve new personal records.

Savera Association has decided to conduct Savera ‘Run for Good’ to integrate health promotion, education and community development.

Speaking about the event, Minu Bakshi, chairperson at Savera Assocation said, “This year we complete 25 years of our existence and Savera has been incessantly working towards improving the lives of the underprivileged children and women of our society by running a free kindergarten school and free Medical facility for the people of Basti Srinivaspuri. ‘Run For Good’, we know is the perfect opportunity to bring our shared values to a wider community.”

The Run For Good promotes unity, inclusivity, and social responsibility and the event is open to people from all walks of life.

Anand Kanwar, Founder and Director, ArtKonnect said, “Running is not just a physical exercise but it’s also a powerful tool that can help us build stronger minds and communities. At Artkonnect, we firmly believe in the transformative power of coming together for a common cause, which is why we are honored to be a part of the Run For Good event in partnership with the Savera Association. Our team is proud to be contributing to this meaningful initiative, as we work to promote health, wellness, and social responsibility.”

The race will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 19.

