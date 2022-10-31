INDIA

Run for unity, pledge mark Ekta Diwas in Hyderabad

Run for unity was organised in Hyderabad on Monday as part of the nationwide commemoration of Ekta Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The five kilometer run was flagged off by union minister for tourism, culture and development of north eastern region G. Kishan Reddy at People’s Plaza on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

Personnel of the central armed police forces, students, members of Nehru Yuva Kendra and others participated in the run.

Addressing the participants, the minister spoke about the role of Sardar Patel’s leadership in protecting the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country.

“It was due to Sardar Patel’s unflinching commitment and unabated courage, Hyderabad State has been freed from the clutches of tyrannical rule and has become an integral part of the Indian Union,” he said.

He recalled that Patel ordered police action after Nizam refused to merge Hyderabad State with India.

Rajya Sabha member G. Laxman was also present. At the end of the marathon, Kishan Reddy and Laxman paid tribute to Sardar Patel by garlanding his statue near State Assembly building.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar administered Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to the employees and staff of the Secretariat at a function held at BRKR Bhavan.

General Administration Department secretary Seshadri, Additional secretary Arvinder Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledged was also administered to police officials at the office of Director General of Police.

20221031-151803

