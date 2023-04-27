INDIALIFESTYLE

Runaway boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

A 12-year-old boy, who had run away from home to escape his father’s beating, was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kannauj district.

The incident came to light when the child’s body with serious injury marks was found at a desolate spot on Wednesday.

According to reports, the boy’s father Omkar, is a drug addict and he often returns home in an inebriated state and thrashes his wife and children.

On Tuesday, he beat up his son, Prince, who then ran away from home.

When Prince did not return home till Wednesday, his mother Pinky searched the neighbourhood but could not find any trace of Prince.

The body of a boy was later found lying near the Makrandnagar Power House, which is located 1000 meters from the house.

On being informed by the police, the boy’s mother reached the spot and identified the body as that of her son, Prince.

As per the eyewitnesses, it looked like the boy was killed by stray dogs.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

