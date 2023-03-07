BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rungta Sons, GMDC bag two coal mines in Odisha under e-auction

NewsWire
0
0

Rungta Sons Private Ltd and the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday were the successful bidders for Sakhigopal B Kankili and Baitarni West coal mines respectively, situated in Odisha.

While Sakhigopal B Kankili has 500 million tonnes reserves of coal, Baitarni West has coal reserves worth 1,152 million tonnes.

The Coal Ministry had launched the auctions for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines had commenced on February 27 and Tuesday was the eighth day of the auction. The two above mentioned mines were put up for auction on Tuesday.

The total geological reserves for the two coal mines are 1,652 million tonnes. Thsee coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs 2,873 crore (excluding the partially explored Sakhigopal B Kankili coal mine). These reserves will attract a capital investment of Rs 2,250 crore and will provide employment to 20,280 people, official sources said.

20230307-203602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IDP Education strengthens India presence with launch of 4 new offices

    Reduction in oil import bill narrows down India’s trade deficit in...

    Adani Enterprises’ consolidated EBIDTA increased 45% to Rs 4,726 cr in...

    Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO