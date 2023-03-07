Rungta Sons Private Ltd and the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday were the successful bidders for Sakhigopal B Kankili and Baitarni West coal mines respectively, situated in Odisha.

While Sakhigopal B Kankili has 500 million tonnes reserves of coal, Baitarni West has coal reserves worth 1,152 million tonnes.

The Coal Ministry had launched the auctions for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines had commenced on February 27 and Tuesday was the eighth day of the auction. The two above mentioned mines were put up for auction on Tuesday.

The total geological reserves for the two coal mines are 1,652 million tonnes. Thsee coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs 2,873 crore (excluding the partially explored Sakhigopal B Kankili coal mine). These reserves will attract a capital investment of Rs 2,250 crore and will provide employment to 20,280 people, official sources said.

