ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Runway 34’ re-establishes Rakul Preet’s pan-Indian appeal

NewsWire
0
0

Known for her nuanced, subtle, and layered performances in multiple languages, actress Rakul Preet Singh is well on her way to becoming the film industry’s first-ever pan-India female superstar.

Back in the day, Sridevi held the title of being the first-ever multi-lingual female superstar. Similarly, Rakul, with her beautiful expressive eyes and on-screen presence is adept at playing varied and diverse roles.

After ruling regional cinema with massive blockbusters such as ‘NTR: Kathanayakudu’, ‘Dev’, ‘NGK’, ‘Manmadhudu 2’ and many more, Rakul Preet forayed into Hindi cinema with ‘Yaariyan’. After making her mark in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema, she quickly followed her Bollywood debut with back-to-back releases, such as ‘Aiyaary’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, ‘Attack’, and now ‘Runway 34’, which is at present a fan favourite because of her versatile and strong performance.

Despite sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Runway 34’, Rakul made her own space with a layered and nuanced performance. She took her craft to an entirely new level, especially during the courtroom scenes in the film, against a veteran actor like Amitabh Bachchan, which is a mammoth task for any actor who is worth her salt.

Very few actors are able to express the right emotions using their eyes and Rakul has done it beautifully in the film.

A popular choice among filmmakers, across various genres and languages, Rakul Preet is a rare actress who has lined up seven new releases in three languages.

Movies such as ‘Mission Cinderella’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Doctor G’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Thank God’ with Ajay Devgn, ‘Ayalaan’ with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, a female-centric drama titled ‘Chhatriwali’, along with two more mega movies.

All this proves one point. Rakul is talented, popular and enjoys a massive fan following across every language audience, making her the next big pan-India female superstar.

20220430-181125

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Javed Akhtar’s poem heralds Farhan’s marriage to Shibani Dandekar

    ‘Naatu Naatu’ song video triggers fan wars on Twitter

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi, Rashami lock horns

    Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects Rs 26.29 cr on Day 1