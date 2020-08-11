Rup Magon opens up about being the first turbaned Sikh to play lead on Canadian National TV

By Twinkle Ghosh

Following a handful of Canadians as they carve their way into a competition for top bird at the Northern Alberta Carving Cup (NACC), CBC Gem’s newest mockumentary ‘Decoys’ stars the first turbaned Sikh – played by Rupinder Magon – in a lead role on Canadian National television.

The Montreal-raised co-lead singer of the internationally acclaimed Indo-Pak musical band JoSH, talked to CanIndia News about his journey to CBC Gem.

It is a sweet little duck carving series set along the lines of the Christopher Guest classic, ‘Best In Show’, where in Episode 1, we’re introduced to Donald (David Pelech), a young man who takes up duck decoy carving to connect with his recently deceased dad; Margaret (Kelly Van der Burg), his outgoing girlfriend who tolerates his hobby; Amandeep (Rupinder Magon), a recent immigrant to Canada using duck carving as a way to integrate himself into Canadian culture and Simran (Nelu Handa) his very supportive wife.

We also meet Mary Jane (Alice Moran), Frank Brunswick (Brian Paul) and Zeke (Keram Malicki-Sánchez), who are veteran competitors; Rhett (Brandon Oakes), the original bad boy of Alberta carving; and Barb (Tracey Hoyt) and Dennis (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll), who represent the Planning Committee for the NACC. The series then goes on to reveal the unique world of duck decoy carving, the beauty and craftsmanship of the art while at the same time poking a little fun at the unique tradition.

Discussing his experience on becoming the first turbaned Sikh to play a leading role on national TV, Magon says: “In Canada, Sikhs have held prominent positions in some of the country’s highest political and corporate oﬃces. This has not been the case in the entertainment industry, however. Despite being born and raised in Canada, wearing a turban has had its fair share of challenges, especially in the music and television business. It’s an honour to be able to bring our nation’s diversity to small screens.”

Magon, most recently seen in a supporting role in “The Black Prince” (starring Satinder Sartaj and Shabana Azmi) – a biopic on the last King of Punjab – is all love for his ‘Decoys’ character Amandeep. “After reading the script, I instantly fell in love with Amandeep’s character,” he says. “He is a genuine soul who struggles as a new immigrant to Canada. He looks for acceptance like most of his kind. Immigrants travel across the world to make Canada their home but often find themselves stuck in awkward situations given the entirely new culture and system of this country. Simulating into a new way of life can be diﬃcult. Oddly enough, Amandeep’s introduction to duck carving becomes his first true connection to being Canadian.”

If you are a fan of ‘Modern Family’, ‘Parks & Recreation’ and ‘The Office’, ‘Decoys’ might just become your next binge favourite. These are short episodes (ranging from eight to 15 minutes) and the series quickens towards a surprisingly warm and heartfelt conclusion.