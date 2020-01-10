Rupali Bhosle feeling fitter, stronger thanks to keto diet

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Television and stage actress Rupali Bhosle has taken to keto diet like fish to water.

Rupali has been a health and fitness freak for long, and she says that taking to keto diet has worked wonders.

“Keto has really helped to set up my metabolism to perfection. It has made me loose oodles of fat and I have never felt fitter than this. I feel extremely energetic and I can work for longer hours now. It’s been a very welcome change in my lifestyle. The body feels much fitter and stronger and the mind feels much more joyous,” she said.

This new diet has had widespread acclaim and many celebrities and common people also swear by it. We can’t help noticing how fit and toned Rupali has looked lately.

