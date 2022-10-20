ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rupali Ganguly gets honoured with same award her father got 46 years ago

NewsWire
0
0

Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly, who brought home awards for her popular show ‘Anupamaa’, and her choreographer Vijay Ganguly won the same award, exactly 46 years after their father Anil Ganguly had, for the best story of the year for the movie ‘Tapasya’.

Lions Gold Awards have been around for decades and are considered distinguished & respected in the entertainment business.

Rupali shares: “My father, Mr. Anil Ganguly, received this award 46 years ago for his movie Tapasya, for which he’d received a National award too. As his children, we are extremely proud to be able to have two trophies next to his. I’m grateful that Vijay and I have received enough recognition this year but this one is really special.”

“Moreso because we received it at the same platform considering we belong to television & Bollywood respectively, this award brought us together on the stage. It was a really emotional moment for the two of us. It is like life has come in a full circle now.”

Both the siblings, took to their social media to share their happiness.

Rupali wrote, “This one is special because this is the only trophy we both have in common with our Pappa.”

While Vijay wrote, “My father got the award in 1976 and 46 years later, we both get the same award. Feels nice.”

20221020-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Korean children’s music video first to cross 10bn YouTube views

    Benedict Cumberbatch ‘did dream therapy’ for ‘Power of the Dog’ role

    Actor Unni Mukundan pens touching birthday post for his ‘Meppadiyan’ director...

    Tejasswi, Karan predict ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’ to be a chartbuster