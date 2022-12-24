ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rupali Ganguly spreads Xmas cheer with her dance moves

TV star Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame shared a video of her dancing to the tune of ‘Jingle Bells’.

With her curled hair, Christmas cap, and red top, the actress made her fans go gaga with her dance moves. She was seen enjoying the music and ringing in the yuletide spirit with full gusto.

The 45-year-old actress wrote in the caption: “Time of the year to go lil extra dancing, as the Santa comes with his bag full of joy and makes us happier!! Merry Merry Christmas..”

After her post, many of her fans admired her dance moves and shared their best wishes. One of her fans commented: “Rupali Santa looks too cute” Another fan reiterated: “Looking so cute…”

Rupali is known for her TV shows such as ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Parvarrish  Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Sanjivani’, and many more. She has become a household name with her titular role in the show ‘Anupamaa’.

