Rupali Ganguly thrilled about reprising her role in ‘Anupama – Namaste America’

Popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly opens up on reprising her iconic role of ‘Anupamaa’ in the prequel to the TV show titled ‘Anupama – Namaste America’ which will be streaming online.

The actress looks much younger in the prequel as it depicts her initial years of marriage and how the problem started arising in her life.

Rupali says: “‘Anupamaa’ is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents ‘Anupama – Namaste America’, becoming the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show.”

While talking about the prequel, she adds: “The prequel will showcase a side that’s never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character.”

‘Anupama – Namaste America’ will be released on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

