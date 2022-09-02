BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rupee ends 24 paise down at 79.80 against US dollar

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian rupee depreciated 24 paise to close at 79.80 against the US dollar on Friday ending the week on the weak note.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee ended at 79.80, as against 79.56 against the US dollar.

“Rupee traded in mixed range in the week between 79.25-79.95 closing the week on a flat but broadly weak note, as dollar index and FII’s selling pressure added resistance to rupee whereas Crude price fall and domestic sector performance along with banks positive momentum gave support to the rupee,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Dollar index, which gauges the the strength of greenback against the basket of six major currencies were at 109.273.

Brent crude oil prices were at $94.25 a barrel by the closing of Indian market hours.

Meanwhile, Sensex ended 36.74 points or 0.06 per cent up at 58,803.33, and Nifty ended 3.35 points or 0.02 per cent down at 17,539.45. Around 1,769 shares have advanced, 1,656 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged.

HDFC, ITC, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were gainers on the BSE. BSE SmallCap index ended higher, however, BSE MidCap and LargeCap fell.

20220902-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Raj cows fast-tracking village economy & clearing air’

    OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 11th day

    RBI launches annual survey on foreign liabilities, assets of MF, AMC

    Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance