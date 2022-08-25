BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rupee ends 7 paise higher at 79.88 against US dollar

NewsWire
0
0

The rupee ended 7 paise higher at 79.88 against the US dollar on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee ended at 79.88 against the US dollar, as against 79.81 on the previous trading session.

“USDINR spot closed 7 paise higher at 79.88 due to hawkish comments from a Fed member. Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic told WSJ that if data turn out to be strong till the September meeting, 75-bps hike is on the table. These comments did rattle a few nerves ahead of US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday,” said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities Ltd.

“Over the near term, we expect USDINR to trade with an upward bias within a range of 79.60 to 80.30 on spot,” Banerjee added.

The dollar index, which gauges the the strength of greenback against the basket of six major currencies, was at 108.325. Brent crude oil price was at $101.90 a barrel by the closing of Indian market hours.

The Sensex ended 310.71 points or 0.53 per cent down at 58,774.72 on Thursday, while Nifty ended 82.50 points or 0.47 per cent down at 17,522.45.

About 1,905 shares have advanced, 1,517 declined while 130 shares remained unchanged on Thursday.

20220825-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter to cut annual bonuses for employees to 50% amid downturn

    Bumper yield of onions in 2021, Centre will create a record...

    Delhi’s peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW

    HDFC Bank sets up isolation centres for Covid-affected employees