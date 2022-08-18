BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rupee falls 23 paise to close at 79.67 against US dollar

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian rupee depreciated nearly 23 paise to close at 79.67 against US dollar following sell-off in global assets which followed in domestic equities and corporate outflows, dealers said.

At Interbank foreign exchange market, rupee ended at 79.67, as against 79.44 close on the previous trading session against US dollar.

“It was largely range bound within the range of 79.58 to 79.70. Overall demand was there by importers and corporate outflows,” said CR Forex, MD, Amit Pabari.

By the closing of market trading hours, Brent crude oil prices were trading at $94.83 a barrel in the international market.

The minutes of Fed’s July policy showed Fed officials find it appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes at some point. While most members backed 75 bps rate hike in July, they expressed concerns on overtightening. Additionally, Fed members emphasised the need to gauge the impact of earlier rate hikes on inflation and economic activity.

However, the minutes did not give a clear insight to quantum of rate hike at September/upcoming meetings, the market revised its rate hike expectations for the September meeting.

Meanwhile, Sensex ended 37.87 points or 0.06 per cent up at 60,298.00, and Nifty ended 12.25 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 17,956.50 on Thursday.

20220818-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Quint Digital to divest minority stake in its digital business news...

    BPCL launches door-to-door delivery of diesel

    IMF, World Bank to boost financial & policy support to Ukraine

    ITC receives ICSI CSR Excellence Award for its large-scale and impactful...