BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rupee has done relatively well, says World Bank economist

NewsWire
0
0

The rupee has done relatively better in 2022 compared to other emerging markets, World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said on Tuesday.

In the last one year, the rupee has depreciated by around 10 per cent and though it may sound like a huge figure, compared to other emerging economies, India has not done badly, said Sharma on the occasion of the release of World Bank’s India Development Update, which upgraded GDP growth to 6.9 per cent from the earlier 6.5 per cent.

Continuous hike of key rates by the US Fed has led to the strengthening of dollar at the rupee’s expense.

In the last one month, the rupee has hit a low of 83 against the dollar and has been hovering in the range of 82.

20221206-163602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices extend gains from previous week, Sensex up over 800 pts

    Digital currency to be launched as pilot project this year: RBI...

    Despite Covid Vizag port achieves 2020-21 cargo handling target

    Industry bodies urge RBI to extend card tokenisation deadline