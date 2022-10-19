BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rupee hits new record low of 82.95 against USD

NewsWire
0
0

The rupee on Wednesday hit a new low of 82.95 against the US dollar on anticipation of more rate hikes by major central banks across the globe to curb rising inflation.

The currency fell to a record low of 82.95 after the US dollar strengthened against all major currencies globally.

the dollar’s ascent has been triggered by inflation in the UK hitting a 40-year high level last month, owing to rising food prices.

There are speculations that the Bank of England may hike interest rates sooner than expected to curb price rise.

Last week while commenting on the rupee’s fall, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in Washington that she saw it as the US dollar strengthening rather than the rupee falling.

20221019-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Communication Minister Vaishnaw tests 5G successfully at IIT Madras

    Yes Bank co founder Rana Kapoor, two others granted bail

    IndiGo starts direct flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah

    HDFC announces completion of $1.1 bn syndicated social loan facility