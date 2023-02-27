ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at an Australian restaurant for not meeting the smart-casual dress code.

The couple went to eat at Mr Miyagi, a Japanese-fusion establishment in Melbourne, with outfits worn when they played tennis earlier in the day, but the staff was quick to deny them entry, reports ‘New York Post’.

“He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away,” Crowe’s manager Grant Vandenberg told the ‘Daily Mail Australia’.

The restaurant describes itself as “casual but fancy” where “work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops)” are forbidden.

As per ‘New York Post’, the management doubled down on their decision to kick out the ‘Gladiator’ star, saying no one is above their rules.

“We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level,” restaurant owner Kristian Klein told ‘The Herald Sun’.

“We are consistent with it and I don’t feel like it’s unreasonable,” Klein said.

“But I know personally if I’m in my thongs (flip-flops) and my boardies (shorts), I’m not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn’t be dressed appropriately,” Klein added.

20230227-200005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armie Hammer dropped from ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’

    ‘Birds Of Prey’ spin-off spotlighting Black Canary is in the works

    Sexual assault case against Paul Haggis dismissed by Italian court

    Kehlani: I finally know I’m a lesbian