Russell Crowe regrets not giving more time to kids

Actor Russell Crowe says he feels guilty for not spending more time with his children when they were growing up.

While speaking on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 56-year-old actor shared that the Covid-19 pandemic has given him a new “perspective” on his relationship with his kids, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Crowe has sons Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14 with former wife Danielle Spencer.

“I look back, and I think I should have given more time (to my children). It’s tricky. I have this big job, and my entire work life takes place overseas. It worries me greatly that I didn’t spend enough time with them,” he said.