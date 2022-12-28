SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Two days after the home Test series against India, Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach without completing his tenure that ran till the 2023 World Cup.

Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the World Cup debacle that year. Under him, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India.

“He( Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect,” Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan had hinted that though they are happy with Domingo’s performance he might be axed as they are eyeing an overhaul in the coaching set-up.

“We are moving with a long-term plan and that is not short-term. It is a three to four years plan and if changes are required (to implement those plans) there will be changes,” Nazmul told reporters on Monday.

Bangladesh lost two-match Test series 2-0 against India and it will be considered as the last assignment of Domingo.

20221228-112603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony India bags broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

    It is pretty much a must-win game for us, says Conway...

    Shastri receives first dose Covid vaccine

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first against...