Russia has reported another 17,906 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, according to the official data released on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,299,215, Xinhua news agency reported.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 466 to 128,911 in the past day, while the number of the country’s recoveries

grew by 10,684 to 4,861,343.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 9,120 new cases, taking its total to 1,278,265.

According to official data, 33,923,089 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday.

–IANS

