Russia registered 19,509 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,844,049, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 798 to 180,041, and the number of recoveries increased by 19,217 to 6,112,035, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,509 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,562,010.

According to media reports, more than 35.8 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

