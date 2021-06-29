Russia logged 21,650 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,472,941, the official monitoring and response centre said on Monday.

The national death toll rose by 611 to 133,893 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 12,626 to 4,969,340, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 7,246 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,346,183.

According to official data, 38,098,213 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Saturday.

–IANS

int/rs