Russia recorded 24,072 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,126,541, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 779 to 153,874, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,678 to 5,490,634, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 3,406 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,488,078.

More than 162 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

–IANS

int/pgh