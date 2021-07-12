Russia logged 25,033 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,783,333, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The number of recoveries in Russia increased by 17,382 to 5,200,219, according to the centre.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 749 to 143,002 as the country battles the surging Delta variant, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 5,410 new cases, taking its total to 1,429,238.

–IANS

int/rs