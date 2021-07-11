Russia recorded 25,082 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,758,300, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The centre reported 752 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 142,253, while the number of recoveries grew by 17,750 to 5,182,837, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, registered 5,694 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,423,828.

Nearly 155 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

–IANS

int/rs