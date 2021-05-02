Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held telephone conversations with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts on Saturday to discuss the armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to a press release, Lavrov said that Russia welcomes the agreements reached by the parties to resolve the conflict exclusively by political and diplomatic means.

He expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will honour their commitments in the interests of fully normalising the situation and restoring an atmosphere of trust and good-neighbourliness.

Lavrov said that Russia is ready to continue to provide all necessary assistance to this settlement.

