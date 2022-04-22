WORLD

Russia aims at full control of Donbas, southern Ukraine: General

One of the tasks of the Russian Armed Forces during the ongoing second stage of the special military operation is to “establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Deputy Commander of Russia’s Central Military district, Rustam Minnekaev said.

The control of Donbas will make it possible for Russia to create a land corridor to Crimea and influence Ukraine’s vital facilities, including Black Sea ports where agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered to other countries, Minnekaev added on Friday at a defence industries meeting.

The Major General said control of Ukraine’s south will open another way out to Transnistria, Xinhua news agency reported.

