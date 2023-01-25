WORLD

Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030

Russia should increase the number of satellites in orbit from about 200 now to at least 1,000 by 2030, said Yury Borisov, Director General of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.

In order to achieve such growth, it is necessary to produce 250 satellites per year and then 300-350 satellites annually by 2030, taking into account the gradual replacement of obsolete ones, Borisov said at an event on space exploration, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the 1,000 satellites in orbit should serve for various purposes, including communications, remote sensing of the Earth, meteorology and navigation.

Russia will start to deploy its own orbital station in 2027, according to Borisov, who said in July 2022 that Russia would pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 but later postponed the possible deadline to 2028.

