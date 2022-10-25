WORLD

Russia aims to develop Arctic sea route

NewsWire
0
0

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has ordered the government to “systematically” develop the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the Arctic.

Given the limited capacity of other routes, the NSR, as the shortest sea route between the European, Western part of Russia and the Russian Far East, is playing a growing role in the Russian economy, Novak said at a government meeting on the development of the icy shipping line, Xinhua news agency reported.

He asked relevant departments to monitor the ice situation along the NSR by using satellites and cooperating with international partners on cargo shipments.

Cargo turnover through the NSR is expected to reach 33.8 million tons in 2022, a representative of Russia’s state-run Rosatom, the operator of nuclear-powered icebreakers, said at the meeting.

20221026-021003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security forces seize weapons in Afghan capital

    National Bank Open: Carreno Busta beats Matteo Berrettini

    Afghans show support for troops with cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’

    Colombian prez polls head to runoff