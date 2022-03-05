WORLD

Russia almost completes destruction of Ukrainian military infrastructure: Putin

By NewsWire
0
10

Russia has “practically” completed the “mission” of destroying Ukraine’s main military infrastructure, including weapon warehouses, ammunition depots, aviation and air defense systems, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

“Russian forces will fulfill all their assigned tasks and the operation in Ukraine is proceeding in accordance with the plan and schedule,” Putin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Commenting on a new wave of Western sanctions, Putin, at a meeting with women flight crews of Russian airlines, said that they (Western countries) are akin to a “declaration of war.”

He stressed that there is no need to introduce a state of emergency in Russia.

It was “a difficult decision” to launch a special military operation in Ukraine, but there are “absolutely real threats” to Russia, the president said.

If Ukraine joins the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the whole military bloc is obliged to support Kiev militarily and Ukraine may get into Crimea, leading to direct clashes between Russia and NATO, Putin warned.

As Russia demands demilitarization of Ukraine, Putin said there are many different options on the negotiating table with Kiev.

20220306-042005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.