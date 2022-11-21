SCI-TECHWORLD

Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management here.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich.

The draft Agreement contains specific provisions that will regulate the mutual obligations of the Russian and Belarusian parties in the management of spent nuclear fuel from the Belarusian nuclear power reactors.

