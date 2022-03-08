Russia announces opening of humanitarian corridors from 5 Ukrainian cities

The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday announced the opening of humanitarian corridors from the five besieged Ukrainian cities of From Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Mariupol for civilian evaciation amid the ongoing war.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry’s official representative, said: “In order to safely evacuate civilians from settlements, a ceasefire is introduced today from 10 a.m. (about 12.30 p.m. IST) and humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol are opened,” reports Sputnik News.

According to the Ministry, the column with evacuees will travel south along the route from Sumy to Poltava – a Ukrainian city 175 km to the south, the BBC rpeorted.

Earlier Moscow had proposed to evacuate Ukrainians into Russia but this has been rejected by Kiev as a manipulation and propaganda that will put people’s life in danger.

The Ukrainian side has called on the Russian authorities to respect the agreement on the ceasefire.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said they were planning to evacuate international students from India, China and other countries as well.

