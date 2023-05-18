WORLD

Russia attacks Kiev for 9th time this month: Mayor

NewsWire
0
0

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday claimed that Russia has aerially attacked the Ukrainian capital for the ninth time this month.

In a Telegram post, Klitschko said that falling debris started a in a garage in the Darnitsya area of Kiev, but added no one had been injured, reports the BBC.

The capital’s military administration said preliminary information indicated that all incoming missiles had been destroyed.

Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, said a heavy missile attack was launched from Russian strategic bombers over the Caspian sea.

Popko said the attack probably included cruise missiles, adding that Russia had deployed reconnaissance drones over Kiev after unleashing its wave of air strikes, the BBC reported.

He said a second fire had broken out in a non-residential building in the city’s Desnyansky area, but did not give details on injuries or damages.

On Thursday, blasts were also heard in central Ukrainian regions of Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky and Zhytomyr.

Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as part of an “exceptionally dense” attack on Tuesday.

At least eight people were reportedly killed, including a five-year-old boy, and 17 others injured near Kherson due to shelling on Wednesday.

20230518-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Phil Simmons to step down as West Indies head coach after...

    UAEIndia Business Council launched to boost bilateral trade

    Mood in camp positive ahead of must-win game against Bangladesh: Sneh...

    Turkmen humanitarian supplies arrive in Afghanistan