WORLD

Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones: Kiev officials

NewsWire
0
0

Officials in Kiev have claimed that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones just a day after Moscow struck cities across the war-torn nation with the latest barrage of missile deemed to be one of the largest since the war began on February 24.

Ukrainian military said that all of Friday’s drones were destroyed, the BBC reported.

In Kiev, an air alert was announced after 2 a.m. on Friday and residents were urged to take shelter.

Five of the drones were shot down in the air and two “on approach”, the BBC quoted Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying.

No-one was reported injured in Kiev, but windows in two buildings were damaged, Klitschko added.

A fire was also started by one of the drones in a four-storey administrative building, according to the presidential office.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s military said 69 missiles were launched, with air defences intercepting 54 of them.

According to the Air Force, the attack came from “various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles”, adding that a number of “kamikaze” drones had also been used.

At least three people were killed and six were wounded, according to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

Dozens of Russian attacks have pounded Ukraine in recent weeks, causing repeated power cuts across the country.

Thursday’s attack came just hours after the Kremlin rejected Ukraine’s suggestion that peace talks could begin in 2023.

20221231-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish police makes huge drug bust

    20 killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

    T20 World Cup: Skipper Babar defends Pakistan’s batting tactics after loss...

    Musk launches govt-focused satellite internet service called Starshield