The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 144 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have been barred from entering Moscow.

The newly blacklisted are Ministers, parliament members, public figures and journalists of the three countries, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

The names of the targeted citizens were however not revealed.

Moscow imposed the travel ban in response to “the active lobbying by the Baltic states of sanctions and other measures against Russia, interference in its internal affairs, and inciting Russophobic sentiments”, the Ministry statement added.

