Russia bans 55 more Canadians from entry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 55 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa’s anti-Russian sanctions.

In addition to the travel ban on these “high-ranking military, politicians and public figures,” the activities of three non-governmental organisations from Canada are now recognised as undesirable in Russia, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 818 Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been under Moscow’s sanctions, including an entry ban, official data showed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20220901-031602

