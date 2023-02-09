The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned an additional 77 U. citizens from entering the country in a retaliatory move.

The citizens include heads of government agencies, federal departments and companies involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

“We would like to emphasize that any hostile actions against Russia… will be rebuffed,” it said, noting that the decision was made in response to Washington’s continued expansion of the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions.

Russia has to date imposed sanctions against a total of 1,344 US citizens, according to the Foreign Ministry.

