WORLD

Russia bans 77 more US citizens from entry

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Foreign Ministry has banned an additional 77 U. citizens from entering the country in a retaliatory move.

The citizens include heads of government agencies, federal departments and companies involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

“We would like to emphasize that any hostile actions against Russia… will be rebuffed,” it said, noting that the decision was made in response to Washington’s continued expansion of the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions.

Russia has to date imposed sanctions against a total of 1,344 US citizens, according to the Foreign Ministry.

20230209-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crypto broker Voyager suspends all trading, withdrawals, deposits

    Magnitude-5.3 earthquake hits Philippines

    Modi chairs 5th high-level meeting on Ukraine situation

    Rishi Sunak firm favourite to become UK PM