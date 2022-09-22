WORLD

Russia bans 87 more Canadians from entry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 87 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa’s anti-Russian sanctions.

The newly-blacklisted are Canada’s regional leaders, senior military officers, heads of companies supplying Ukraine with weapons and dual-use technologies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

A total of 905 Canadians have been under Moscow’s sanctions, including a travel ban, official data show.

