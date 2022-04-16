WORLD

Russia bans British top officials from entry

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that 13 top officials of Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been barred from entering Russia.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also blacklisted, among others.

The Ministry added that the entry ban will be expanded in the near future to more British politicians and parliamentarians who pursue an anti-Russian policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220417-014202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple supplier Foxconn resumes normal operations in China

    Iraq reimposes stricter restrictions

    Jr women’s hockey world cup: Germany storm into final, to clash...

    Von der Leyen cancels engagements after driver tests Covid positive