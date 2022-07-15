Russia has banned entry for 384 Japanese lawmakers in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In response to Japan’s decision to impose personal sanctions against a large group of Russian lawmakers in April this year, “a decision has been made to deny entry into Russia for 384 members of the House of Representatives of the National Diet of Japan from July 14,” the statement added on Friday.

The Japanese officials “have taken a hostile anti-Russian stance,” and have “made baseless accusations” against Russia in the context of the country’s special military operation in Ukraine, it said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry imposed additional sanctions against Russian individuals and entities on April 12 over the situation in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan froze the assets of 398 Russian individuals, most of whom were members of the State Duma.

