WORLD

Russia bans FB, Instagram; labels Meta as ‘extremist’

By NewsWire
0
10

A Moscow court has ruled to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russia, labelling the parent company of the two social networks Meta Platforms Inc. as “extremist”.

In its ruling on Monday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia said that the lawsuit was aimed at protecting Russians from “a violation of their rights”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Meta has violated its own rules by allowing posts with violent speeches towards the Russian military and has ignored more than 4,500 requests to remove fake information on Russia’s special military operation and calls for unauthorised rallies,” the prosecutors said.

The court ruling will come into effect immediately but will not affect WhatsApp.

Under the ruling, Russian media must now declare Meta an “extremist” organisation whenever it is mentioned, said a BBC report.

The designation must now be specified every time Meta is mentioned in the media, according to Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media.

Meta is also banned from doing business in Russia as the Prosecutor General’s Office and Russia’s Federal Security Service accused the social media giant of acting against Moscow and its armed forces.

Facebook has been blocked in Russia since March 4.

20220322-083803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Seoul to make parks, forests more accessible

Suicides, traffic deaths decrease in S.Korea in 2020

Russian fighter escorts US bomber above Sea of Japan

New iPhone SE reportedly features 4GB RAM