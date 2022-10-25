WORLD

Russia bans more EU figures from entry

The Russian Foreign Ministry barred more persons of the European Union member states from entering Russia in response to their “anti-Russian” actions.

Among the newly blacklisted are representatives of European manufacturers of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine and some lawmakers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The Russian side did not specify who are subject to the travel ban.

