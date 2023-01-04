WORLD

Russia blames New Year missile attack on troops’ phone use

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has said that a missile attack on New Year’s Day in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk area that killed at least 89 soldiers, took place because the troops were using their mobile phones which enabled Ukrainian forces to locate their target.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Russian military said the main cause of the attack that hit a college for conscripts in Makiivka shortly after midnight on January 1 was the presence and “mass use” of mobile phones by troops in range of Ukrainian weapons, despite this being banned, the BBC reported.

“This factor allowed the enemy to locate and determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel for a missile strike,” it added.

According to Russian authorities, six rockets were fired at about 12.01 a.m. from a US-made Himars rocket system at a vocational college, two of which were shot down.

The deputy commander of the regiment, Lt Col Bachurin, was among those killed.

The military statement further says that a commission has been formed to probe the circumstances of the incident and officials found guilty will be brought to justice.

It added that steps were being taken to prevent similar events in future, reports the BBC.

This was the highest number of deaths acknowledged by Russia since the war began on February 24, 2022.

20230104-085403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SKorea President attends memorial mass honoring victims of halloween stampede

    Randhawa first Indian to be appointed to a state Presidium in...

    Turkey confirms 21,177 daily Covid-19 cases

    Italy announces aid package to reduce impact of surging energy prices