WORLD

Russia calls on Kiev to return to negotiations: Putin

NewsWire
0
0

Moscow is ready for talks with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a ceremony for the signing of treaties on the inclusion of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, which declared independence from Ukraine, into Russia, the media reported.

“We call on the Kiev regime to cease all hostilities, stop the war it started back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table,” he said, adding, however, that Moscow will not “betray” the territories that want to become a part of Russia, RT reported.

“People have made their choice. A clear one,” Putin said, RT reported.

Putin has called on Kiev to treat the “free choice” made by the people of the four territories “with respect”.

“That is the only way for peace,” he added.

The president also warned that Russia would defend its territory using all means available and would do “everything to ensure the security of its people”.

He also vowed to help the four territories joining Russia to rebuild, adding that their people would feel the support of all Russian regions, RT reported.

Friday’s ceremony marks the start of the formal process of the four territories’ accession to Russia. After Putin signs the accession treaties, they will be examined by the Constitutional Court and, if cleared, will be sent for ratification to the two chambers of the Russian parliament — the State Duma and Federation Council. Russian lawmakers are expected to convene to discuss the issue next week.

In February 2022, Russia recognized the Donbass republics as independent states, accusing Kiev of failing to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014.

20220930-190001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US employment surges much more than expected in July

    Imran ‘justifying’ contempt of court in his replies: Islamabad HC

    Merkel calls for ramping up global vax production

    Rumsfeld talked of ‘a chunk of money’ to get Paks to...