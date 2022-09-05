WORLD

Russia cancels visa-free travel for Japanese to disputed islands

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has terminated an agreement with Tokyo on facilitating visits by Japanese citizens to the four disputed Pacific islands, a government order showed.

The agreement dating back to 1999 allowed former residents and their family members of the islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, to visit the Russia-controlled islands without a visa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to end the visa-free trips in March in response to Japan’s anti-Russian sanctions over the situation in Ukraine.

20220906-040203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-origin man shot dead execution-style in New York

    Biden to host Afghan Prez at WH on June 25

    Russia claims it destroyed a Kiev shopping centre used for rocket...

    Cricket South Africa appoints Enoch Nkwe as Director of Cricket