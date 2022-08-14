WORLD

Russia carries out further missile, artillery attacks in east Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Russia said on Sunday it has hit targets in dozens of places in eastern Ukraine with missiles and artillery.

The attacks were concentrated in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday, dpa news agency reported.

In the neighbouring Kharkiv region, the village of Udy was captured, Moscow claimed. The Russian military also said that it has destroyed a fuel depot near Sloviansk.

The Ukrainian general staff in Kiev reported intense attacks in the east and south of the country. In the Donetsk region, an attempt by Russian forces to break through to Sloviansk had been repelled, it said.

Overall, Kiev said the situation is largely unchanged.

The information from the front line could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the leadership in the Russian republic of Chechnya said that it was sending new troops as well as “volunteers” to fight in Ukraine.

In a video purporting to be from the airport of the Chechen capital Grozny, uniformed men were ordered to carry out the “destruction” of Ukrainian nationalists.

20220814-220606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    French PM presents new government’s programme to lawmakers

    Half a million lives saved by Covid vax in less than...

    California authorities on high alert after Texas school massacre

    Fire near Ukrainian defence intelligence HQ