WORLD

Russia claims full control of Bakhmut while Ukraine says situation ‘critical’

NewsWire
0
0

Russia said that its forces had taken full control of the hotly contested city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, while the Ukrainian side said the situation there was “critical”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner private military group, said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel that Wagner will begin to withdraw its units on May 25 for rest and retraining, and its fighters will create “the necessary lines of defence,” Xinhua news agency reported.

“As a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault detachments, with the support of artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk was completed in the Artyomovsk tactical direction,” said the Russian Defence Ministry, confirming the capture in a statement later on Saturday.

“(Russian President) Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk,” the presidential press service said.

“All those who distinguished themselves will be presented for state awards,” the Kremlin added.

On the same day, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote in a Telegram post that heavy fighting was underway in Bakhmut, noting “our troops maintain defense in the ‘Litak’ area.”

The Ukrainian military forces were controlling certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector, Malyar said.

Bakhmut, an important transport hub located some 66 km north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months.

20230521-130003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global deal to reverse nature loss, but funds needed to deliver:...

    Talks to oust Trump after Capitol riot weren’t serious: Mike Pompeo

    Beijing to continue largest ever nuclear force expansion in history: US...

    Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Nunez sees red, Diaz rescues point