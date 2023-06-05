WORLD

Russia claims of thwarting Ukrainian offensive

NewsWire
0
0

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed of thwarting a major offensive by Ukraine in the separatist Donetsk region which led to the deaths of some 250 Ukrainian troops.

Neither the Ministry’s claim has been independently verified nor has the Ukrainian government commented on the development, the BBC reported on Monday.

In a statement on the social media platform Telegram, the Ministry said that “on the morning of 4 June (Sunday), the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction” using six mechanised and two tank battalions.

It further said the Ukrainians tried to break through Russian defences, but the “enemy did not achieve its tasks, it had no success”.

A video posted on the platform showed military vehicles being attacked from the air.

Besides the 250 troops, the Russian Ministry also claimed that Ukraine lost at least 16 tanks on Sunday.

For months now, Ukraine has been planning a counter-offensive for months. But officials in Kiev have warned against public speculation over the measure, saying it could help the enemy.

“Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said in a video on Sunday.

The footage featured masked and well-armed troops holding their fingers against their lips.

20230605-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan marks National Day of Armed Forces

    Gaps in reporting industrial waste in Canada, US

    Protests on the occasion of ‘Baren Revolution’

    Covid lockdowns affected our memory like serving jail time: Study